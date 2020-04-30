Halliburton, amid others, lay off employees due to low oil prices

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The oil industry has taken a huge hit in Oklahoma due to oil prices dropping to record lows.
Layoffs happening at oil companies across the state, including the Halliburton Plant in Duncan, where over 200 workers were laid off Thursday.
Larry McGowan worked in the oil field for a year and half until he was laid off in late March.
“I was working for Katch Kan USA, and I got laid off because the market pretty much dropped,” said McGowan.
In fact, a week ago, crude oil futures crashed below 0-dollars... a first in history for the prices to drop into the negatives.
It prompted layoffs across the country.
“If I got a call back, I know that call back probably won’t come for months, if not years,” said McGowan. “I would most likely go back to that company. I’m looking toward other avenues of income, that way my job is not based off the price of oil.”
For now, it’s a scramble to find ways to pay the bills.
“Right now, I’m in the process, it’s a terrible time to start any new business, but since I am laid off, I just started a custom wood-working business,” said McGowan.
Lyle Roggow, President of Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, says the oil industry being in the tank, affects everything.
"It impacts every community and their sales tax budget,” said Roggow. “It impacts the state of Oklahoma because of the gross revenues. It is a huge huge issue that is not simple to overcome.”
He says it’s going to take longer than we think to recover from this.
“You know this could take us five years to work through.,” said Roggow. “And I think if every single person were to really think about where their investments were before COVID-19, and how long is it going to take for you to recover to where you were, It’s going to take a lot more time to get through and to get everybody back into the workforce.”
Roggow says this pandemic has cost workers in many sectors to lose their jobs, which directly affects the economy.
“As soon as we can get the flow of dollars back into the economy and we can make the adjustments that are needed to be successful, that’s what it will take to get Oklahoma, and each of our communities back on the road to success,” said Roggow.
To help during this economic slowdown, if you’re able to, spend your money locally.
Today Halliburton has been making calls to their employees letting them know whether or not they still have a job. They released a statement to 7News Thursday saying:
“Unfortunately, as Halliburton adjusts its workforce across various regions due to market conditions, some employees at our Duncan office will be impacted . We value every employee, but we are addressing the difficult reality that reductions are necessary to align our operations to reduced customer activity.”
Halliburton laid off 240 employees from their plant in Duncan Thursday.
That’s after the company already laid off 350 employees there earlier this month.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.