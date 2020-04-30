Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The division that led the AFC in sacks in 2019 might be even tougher to block next season. Every team in the AFC South made at least one major move along the defensive front between free agency and the draft. Houston used its first two picks to land TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Florida pass rusher Jon Greenard. Tennessee signed 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley in free agency. Indianapolis traded for 2018 Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Jacksonville used a first-round pick on LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to pair with standout Josh Allen.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley. The free agent deal comes after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week’s NFL draft. Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two NFL seasons with Carolina. The 25-year-old Worley has five interceptions and 243 tackles in 56 NFL games. He was a third-round pick by the Panthers out of West Virginia in the 2016 draft. The Cowboys last week drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.
NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA rookies will start receiving health benefits this week. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the benefits will begin Friday. Medical benefits usually are offered once training camp starts. With camps delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will now be covered. The commissioner says WNBA veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage.