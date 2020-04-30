Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley. The free agent deal comes after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week’s NFL draft. Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two NFL seasons with Carolina. The 25-year-old Worley has five interceptions and 243 tackles in 56 NFL games. He was a third-round pick by the Panthers out of West Virginia in the 2016 draft. The Cowboys last week drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.