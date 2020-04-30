Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
AP Exclusive: Texas AG helped donor fight virus lockout
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, urged a small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. Records shows that among those who stood to benefit was a college classmate of Paxton's whose donation helped him launch his run for attorney general. A Paxton spokesman says it's normal for the attorney general to speak with Texas residents about Texas issues.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
COVID-19 diagnoses, fatalities continue to climb in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of reported illnesses diagnosed as caused by the new coronavirus continues to climb, as does the death count. The cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reported to state health officials increased in number by about 1,000 Wednesday to 27,054, with 1,702 now in Texas hospitals. The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported to the state rose by 42 to 732. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
ISRAEL BOYCOTT-TEXAS
Appeals court tosses lawsuit on Texas law boycotting Israel
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a Texas law as a violation of free speech rights, a law that banned government contracts for supporters of a boycott movement against Israel. The ruling delivered Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 order from an Austin federal judge that had temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. According to the Austin American-Statesman, a three-judge panel determined the legal challenge was moot because the change adopted by the Legislature in 2019 meant the Texas law no longer included individuals who supported the BDS movement — Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions.
SUSPECTED NEO-NAZI-GUN SENTENCE
Suspected neo-Nazi gets prison for West Texas gun crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A suspected neo-Nazi has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge in West Texas. Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh could have received up to 10 years in prison at his Tuesday sentencing in Lubbock, Texas. The charge resulted from a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car an assortment of firearms and ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said the 23-year-old Bruce-Umbaugh declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group, during monitored jailhouse telephone conversations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-FUNDS
Unemployment surge pushing state funds toward insolvency
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A surge in unemployment caused by the coronavirus shutdown has started to take a financial toll on state jobless funds. At least six states already have asked to borrow money from the federal government to pay unemployment claims because their state funds are expected to run out. Analysts say many more states are likely to follow suit in the coming months. The insolvent state trust funds won't prevent payments from going to the unemployed. But the borrowing could lead to higher taxes on business to replenish the funds after the economic downturn subsides.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
Coronavirus infections surge in Native American region
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections are surging in a New Mexico county where nearly 80% of residents are Native American. Health officials reported on Wednesday said there are 133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County on the Arizona state line that includes the Zuni Pueblo and parts of the Navajo Nation. Statewide infections increased by 239 for the day to more than 3,200 positive tests. Two deaths in McKinley and Sandoval counties increased the statewide death toll to 112 from the virus. Two uncooperative coronavirus patients in New Mexico have been ordered to self-isolate after state health officials obtained court orders in April.
AP-TX-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sixth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the coronavirus spread around the state. Edward Lee Busby’s execution had been set for May 6. But it was stayed for 60 days by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday. The 47-year-old Busby was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma. While the appeals court didn’t mention COVID-19 in its order, Busby’s attorneys had argued the execution should be delayed because of the dangers from the pandemic.
PLANE DITCH-TEXAS
2 swim for safety after ditching small plane in Texas lake
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — A pilot and his passenger swam to safety Tuesday after the two men made an emergency landing in their small plane in a Central Texas lake. The ditching happened Tuesday morning in Canyon Lake, in the hills about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. Witness Ed Sanford told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that he thought he heard a sputtering engine as he and his girlfriend saw the single-engine Cessna flying low. The plane disappeared below the tree line, then Sanford heard the plane hit the water. One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured.
AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-IMMIGRANTS
Lawsuit: US citizens with immigrant spouses should get help
PHOENIX (AP) — The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. The lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Tuesday on behalf of six American citizens who were denied coronavirus relief checks because they filed and paid taxes with a spouse who has what’s known as an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or a way for immigrants without legal status to still pay federal taxes, which millions do. Americans married to immigrants say they've been unfairly targeted.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INMATE-DEATH
Feds: Inmate who gave birth while on ventilator dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A pregnant inmate whose baby was delivered by cesarean section while she was on a ventilator after being hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms has died in federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons says 30-year-old Andrea Circle Bear died Tuesday. She was hospitalized for about a month. The South Dakota woman is the 29th federal inmate to die in Bureau of Prisons custody since late March. Officials say she began exhibiting symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. Her baby was delivered by C-section the next day. She was serving a 26-month sentence for maintaining a drug-involved premises.