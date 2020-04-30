Non-profits across Lawton say they are thankful, excited for United Way’s ‘Giving Tuesday’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Due to the coronavirus, non-profits across Lawton need your help.
Thanks to ‘Giving Tuesday’, a fundraiser put on by the United Way, there is an easy way to do it.
This project will fund numerous non-profits including Marie Detty, and their program New Directions.
“Having funding coming in, like on Giving Tuesday is vital to the services we provide. Making sure we can see as many clients as we can, as many kids as we can, help as many families,” said Marie Detty New Directions Program Director
If you wish to donate, you can also choose to help fund the Salvation Army Shelter.
”We’ve been staying almost twice as full as normal, not charging any fees,” said Salvation Army Major David Robinson.
Major Robinson said COVID-19 forced changes at the facility, including 24/7 operations and more foot traffic with so many people out of work.
"With everything being shut down they have nowhere to go and no way to generate income. We don’t want that concern on them, and that’s really fallen on our shoulders,” said Major Robinson.
At the boys and girls club, their director said close to 65 percent of the families they serve fall in the low-income category, so donations will provide assistance to them.
“As we are preparing for summer camp, we are just worried about how many scholarships we can actually offer,” said Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Amanda Nunez.
As they re-open, several changes will cost the facility more than just the after-school program.
”We’ll go from 5 and half hours to 11 hours a day. Then you look at an average of 85 kids then bumping to 125 kids, you also have to the include the other staff that comes along. We also feed them breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack,” said Nunez.
Nunez said all the money raised goes right back to the kids in some way, and the more donations, the more families they can serve.
If you wish to donate and participate in Giving Tuesday here’s a link to the website: https://now.firespring.com/nonprofits/united-way-of-southwest-oklahoma
