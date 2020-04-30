Stephens County Humane Society fundraising virtually for animals

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The Stephens County Humane Society says they've seen an increase an adoptions within the last month, however that's not stopping them from raising money for the animals still in the shelter.
The Stephens County Humane Society has had to make changes to the way they work like many businesses due to Covid-19, however that hasn’t stopped people from adopting.
"In conversations with other rescues throughout Oklahoma that we have a relationship with, everybody is kind of seeing this because people are home, they’re home with their children, and they have the time to invest in getting a new fur kid, said Shelter Manager, Kelly Place.
The increase in adoptions is not stopping them from fundraising for the animals still at the shelter. They hold a shelter shower around this time each year because they usually are flooded with puppies and kittens.
Due from social distancing restrictions, they are accepting donations online.
“We’re using that money to go to Orscheln’s and Tractor Supply, we’re keeping it local to buy gift cards and we take them to our shelter, and as the needs come up like Kelly showed the kitties that we’re helping with our gift cards, this is a perfect example,” said Fundraising Chairman, Patti Whitaker.
Board of Directors Treasurer, Kelly Nelson said the shelter is able to operate during the pandemic because of all the support they have been given.
“Since this happened we have had tremendous support from individuals, corporate sponsors, people have really stepped up and helped us through it. We have also been able to apply for some grants that will help us,” said Nelson.
For more information on how you can support the Stephens County Humane Society, visit their website www.stephenscountyshelter.com.
Not only is the Stephens County Humane Society receiving support from the community, they're continuing to give back to those in need through their food pantry.
If you are in need of food for your pet, you can call the shelter at 580-252-7387. If you’re interested in adopting, or dropping off donation items they encourage you to call first.
