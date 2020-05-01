Cameron University Graduation Goes Virtual

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tonight is looking a little different as Cameron University is sending their students off virtually into the real world.
Every year the fireworks go off, and the students throw up their caps.
But tonight- the city's sky will not glimmer, but rather students will feel a sense of accomplishment.
For one Cameron student, this moment is taken-
“The thing that really hurt was because I have family, cousins, and friends graduating too,” said Xavier McClure, a graduating student.
While this time in his life doesn’t feel right he knows for the past four years Cameron has given Xavier a chance to what he says, “it was finding myself.”
As Xavier and many others have found their paths and ways. Graduation is the topping of the cake. Xavier is hopeful for the future and is working on securing a job.
As for the President of the University-
“Six months ago, we thought on May 1st – we thought we would be out here with the stadium all decorated, the stage up ready to celebrate the class of 2020” said John McArthur, the President of Cameron University.
But he is hoping to give the graduating students a token they can continue to watch. And most importantly he is thankful.
“Just having the opportunity to see campus through new eyes each year, new trends, new ideas so the class of 2020 weather that is the associates degree class the bachelor degree class or our graduate class they have all brought new perspectives,” said McArthur.
As the night sky will not bring the magic, McArthur said, “oh my gosh, we are going to do them online until we can do them in person.”
So as Cameron moves their celebration online, they hope to hold a formal commencement for the class of 2020 later this year when a ceremony is safe.
Two hundred and fifty-three students signed up to participate in virtual graduation. The ceremony starts at 7:30, and you can find it on the link-
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.