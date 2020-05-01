LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a toasty day all throughout Texoma. Temperatures in most places have topped out in the 90s. Winds will finally die down this evening making for a warm and pleasant night. Due to the winds out of the south a little moisture has settled into our far western counties. That moisture will help fuel a few rain showers and thunderstorms later this evening. Those should clear out by midnight.