LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a toasty day all throughout Texoma. Temperatures in most places have topped out in the 90s. Winds will finally die down this evening making for a warm and pleasant night. Due to the winds out of the south a little moisture has settled into our far western counties. That moisture will help fuel a few rain showers and thunderstorms later this evening. Those should clear out by midnight.
Tomorrow will be another summer-like day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and low triple digits. Winds will pick back up tomorrow afternoon out of the south at 15-25mph.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. This is due to a wind shift out of the north and a little added cloud cover. It will still be a beautiful day for anyone looking to get outside.
Monday afternoon lots of sunshine returns and temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will also stay on the stronger side Monday afternoon.
Tuesday is when our next big cold front arrives. This will cause winds to move out of the north at 15-25mph. Temperatures Tuesday will only top out in the mid 80s.
Temperatures trends will continue to fall all the way into next Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Models are showing trends of a few showers and storms possible next Thursday into Friday. If more consistency develops rain chances will be added to the forecast.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
