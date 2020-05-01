LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Friday! With businesses beginning to open this afternoon.. it may be a good idea to find an A.C.'d place to beat the heat either today or over the next several days! By this afternoon we’ll see high temperatures in the low 90s with a few isolated triple digit temperatures in some of our border towns. While most of us will stay dry, a few afternoon/ early evening isolated showers are possible, especially for our western counties in Texoma. Any and all storm activity will dissipate through the evening and will wrap up during the early morning hours on Saturday. Winds throughout the next several days will be very breezy, out of the south at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s.
We’ll continue to to see plenty of sunshine for Saturday and that’ll allow temperatures to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Very hot and summer-like conditions are expected tomorrow. Dew point values will rise into the 60s if you’re wondering where on the muggy-meter that falls... it’ll be a bit humid outside.
A weak front will move in to our region on Sunday and shift our winds out of the northeast. This will allow for cooler air to penetrate the area, dropping the high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s.
We have raised Monday’s high temperature as temperature trends have increased greatly! This’ll be the warmest day of the entire week with most of the region in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the south again at 15-25mph.
A strong cold front will dip into Texoma Tuesday and start dropping temperatures into the mid 80s. By next Wednesday & Thursday temperatures will fall into the upper 70s!
Have a great day & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
