LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Friday! With businesses beginning to open this afternoon.. it may be a good idea to find an A.C.'d place to beat the heat either today or over the next several days! By this afternoon we’ll see high temperatures in the low 90s with a few isolated triple digit temperatures in some of our border towns. While most of us will stay dry, a few afternoon/ early evening isolated showers are possible, especially for our western counties in Texoma. Any and all storm activity will dissipate through the evening and will wrap up during the early morning hours on Saturday. Winds throughout the next several days will be very breezy, out of the south at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s.