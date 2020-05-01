Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHAKY PLANS
'And then, boom': Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens
PARIS, Texas (AP) — Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County could make a pretty good argument for Texas’ reopening on Friday. Only a handful of the 50,000 residents in the county on the border with Oklahoma had tested positive for the coronavirus. None had died. Then an outbreak at a nursing home turned up over the weekend. Now at least 65 people are infected and one person is dead as the county becomes a cautionary tale of the fragility of the governor's plan to get Texas back in business. Starting Friday, retailers, restaurants and movie theaters have permission to let customers back in the door.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas' virus deaths hit single-day high on eve of reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas coronavirus death toll hit single-day high of 50 Thursday. The new figures come just as the state prepares for a slow reboot of one of the world’s largest economies by re-opening retail, restaurants, malls and movies to limited amounts of customers. Gov. Greg Abbott’s “stay-at-home” order expires Friday. The death toll of 119 over the past three days mark the deadliest stretch since the state’s first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17. Thursday’s 1,033 new cases is the first time the state has been over 1,000 since April 8.
CUBAN EMBASSY SHOOTING
Police: Shooting at Cuban Embassy is ‘suspected hate crime’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man opened fire with an assault rifle outside the Cuban Embassy in the nation’s capital early Thursday, and a police report describes the incident as a “suspected hate crime.” Forty-two-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas, has been taken into custody. Authorities say officers were called to the scene by neighbors after the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in northwest Washington. They say officers found Alazo with an assault rifle and took the person into custody. No injuries were reported. The Texas man remains in custody.
HALLIBURTON-LAYOFFS
Halliburton shuts Texas sites, lays off 240 Oklahoma workers
HOUSTON (AP) — Oilfield services giant Halliburton has closed down two sites in Texas and laid off 240 employees in Oklahoma in response to reduced customer activity due to plummeting oil prices. Halliburton closed its Elmendorf facility and is relocating operations to field camps in southern Texas. The Houston-based company is also closing a Kilgore center and moving operations to Bossier City, Louisiana. The number of people laid off at the Elmendorf location was not immediately available. But a Texas Workforce Commission notice says 233 employees have been laid off at the Kilgore facility.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL
AP Exclusive: Texas AG helped donor fight virus lockout
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, urged a small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. Records shows that among those who stood to benefit was a college classmate of Paxton's whose donation helped him launch his run for attorney general. A Paxton spokesman says it's normal for the attorney general to speak with Texas residents about Texas issues.
ISRAEL BOYCOTT-TEXAS
Appeals court tosses lawsuit on Texas law boycotting Israel
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a Texas law as a violation of free speech rights, a law that banned government contracts for supporters of a boycott movement against Israel. The ruling delivered Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 order from an Austin federal judge that had temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. According to the Austin American-Statesman, a three-judge panel determined the legal challenge was moot because the change adopted by the Legislature in 2019 meant the Texas law no longer included individuals who supported the BDS movement — Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions.
SUSPECTED NEO-NAZI-GUN SENTENCE
Suspected neo-Nazi gets prison for West Texas gun crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A suspected neo-Nazi has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge in West Texas. Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh could have received up to 10 years in prison at his Tuesday sentencing in Lubbock, Texas. The charge resulted from a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car an assortment of firearms and ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said the 23-year-old Bruce-Umbaugh declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group, during monitored jailhouse telephone conversations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-FUNDS
Unemployment surge pushing state funds toward insolvency
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A surge in unemployment caused by the coronavirus shutdown has started to take a financial toll on state jobless funds. At least six states already have asked to borrow money from the federal government to pay unemployment claims because their state funds are expected to run out. Analysts say many more states are likely to follow suit in the coming months. The insolvent state trust funds won't prevent payments from going to the unemployed. But the borrowing could lead to higher taxes on business to replenish the funds after the economic downturn subsides.
AP-TX-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sixth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the coronavirus spread around the state. Edward Lee Busby’s execution had been set for May 6. But it was stayed for 60 days by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday. The 47-year-old Busby was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma. While the appeals court didn’t mention COVID-19 in its order, Busby’s attorneys had argued the execution should be delayed because of the dangers from the pandemic.
PLANE DITCH-TEXAS
2 swim for safety after ditching small plane in Texas lake
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — A pilot and his passenger swam to safety Tuesday after the two men made an emergency landing in their small plane in a Central Texas lake. The ditching happened Tuesday morning in Canyon Lake, in the hills about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. Witness Ed Sanford told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that he thought he heard a sputtering engine as he and his girlfriend saw the single-engine Cessna flying low. The plane disappeared below the tree line, then Sanford heard the plane hit the water. One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured.