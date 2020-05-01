Retired Lawton Public School Educator passes away

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friends, family and former students are mourning the passing of long time Lawton Public Schools Educator Claudette Culver.
Mrs. Claudette Culver taught in the LPS system for 40 years and inspired all three of her daughters to become educators.
“She was very giving, education was very important to her it was important that we all succeeded and did our best. We have a long line of teachers in our family and she instilled the value of an education in all of us," said Juli Cox, Culvers’ youngest daughter.
She said her mother taught in the Fort Worth area for many years before moving to Lawton when she was born.
“She taught 1st grade at Almore West for years and years retiring in 1996 and then went back as a certified tutor at Pat Henry and continued to give to the students long after she retired, she just couldn’t get away from it," said Cox.
Brandy Hurly was a student of Mrs. Culver 1st grade class her last year before retiring. She shares one of her many memories.
“Her teaching was so fun, so for the spelling test you had to have an A to get a jolly rancher and I didn’t even care about the A. I just wanted a jolly rancher so every time we had a test I would be like I really need the jolly rancher and when I got an A and got the jolly rancher. I worried about the jolly rancher and not the A and Mrs. Culver was like you know you got an A too and I was like I just need the jolly rancher," said Hurly.
There was never a dull moment.
“She always kept her classes interesting and really made an impact on these students and that’s just so evident today that all these years later there’s so many people that wanted to reach out and share memories of my mom," said Cox.
