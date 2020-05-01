Retired Lawton Public School Educator passes away

“Her teaching was so fun, so for the spelling test you had to have an A to get a jolly rancher and I didn’t even care about the A. I just wanted a jolly rancher so every time we had a test I would be like I really need the jolly rancher and when I got an A and got the jolly rancher. I worried about the jolly rancher and not the A and Mrs. Culver was like you know you got an A too and I was like I just need the jolly rancher," said Hurly.