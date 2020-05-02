Duncan nonprofit offers delivery service, drive-thru farm stand

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Think Ability, a nonprofit organization in Duncan, is continuing to serve the community and surrounding areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They now have additional services so that people can shop from a distance at their community garden and market.
The Think Ability Market and community garden are now offering a delivery service and drive-thru farm stand once a week.
“We’re really trying to think outside the box and think of ways other than people coming here to buy products that we can get to the people,” said Sheila DeCarlo, garden coordinator. “So, we’re trying to think outside the box completely and come up with new and different ways, and I think it’s been a success.”
On Fridays, people are able to drive up and fill out an order form while also being able to taste samples of what is offered in the market.
“So it’s a great way to be able to try a little bit of what we got offered over there also, so then by the time they get up to where our produce stand is they kind of got an idea of what we’re offering," said DeCarlo. "They can ask questions, so we’re able to interact with them a little bit and then bag what they need, pop their trunk, put it into the car, and they’re able to go.”
Market Manager, Sonja Eubanks, said it has been great to team up with the community garden to offer a drive-thru service. She said the garden is a place where memories are made.
“It’s been very successful," said Eubanks. "We work well together, compliment each other. The product that we sell in the market goes well with the produce they grow here. It’s a good experience for families, it’s a good experience to bring their children and spend good quality time with their kids.”
Think Ability offers jobs to people with intellectual disabilities, and DeCarlo said the garden is an important piece of Duncan.
“Our employees that we have here, they really count on it for their jobs," said DeCarlo. "They love their jobs, what they do. They love coming here everyday and being able to see something go from a seed all the way to something they harvested that they will be able to deliver to someone. This is something that they grew, this is magic, and so it’s very important, important to all of us.”
Think Ability is taking extra safety precautions and following social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.
For more information on their new services, you can visit Think Ability Community Garden on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.