Temperatures trends will continue to drop from now until next Saturday. High on Wednesday will drop into the low 80s and stay that way through Thursday. We have added in rain chances for Friday but a few showers and storms are still possible next Thursday but for now, I left rain chances off. By tomorrow, if more consistency develops rain chances will be added to the forecast. With the additional cloud cover & rain chances, Friday’s highs will only reach the upper 70s... looking a little more seasonal for this time of year!