LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Saturday.... Wow, what a hot day it has been too! Some temperatures in the viewing area have already reached the low to mid 100s!!
A weak surface front will slightly cool us off tonight bringing us some some sort of relief to the heat tomorrow. Overnight we’ll see clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s & low 70s south. Thanks to that passing cold front, we’ll see temperatures fall into the upper 80s to low 90s. A wind shift will also take place now out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Regardless, tomorrow is looking to be like another gorgeous day to get outside!
The cooler weather doesn’t stick around for long as by Monday afternoon high temperatures are back into the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph.
Tuesday is when our next big cold front arrives. This will cause winds to move out of the north at 15-25mph. Temperatures Tuesday will only top out in the mid 80s.
Temperatures trends will continue to drop from now until next Saturday. High on Wednesday will drop into the low 80s and stay that way through Thursday. We have added in rain chances for Friday but a few showers and storms are still possible next Thursday but for now, I left rain chances off. By tomorrow, if more consistency develops rain chances will be added to the forecast. With the additional cloud cover & rain chances, Friday’s highs will only reach the upper 70s... looking a little more seasonal for this time of year!
By next weekend rain looks to clear out and we’ll see sunshine back in the forecast with highs in the low 70s!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
