LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were driving down Cache Road today, you might’ve seen a few students, waving, smiling, and holding up signs.
As cars honked and waved back, the signs were to promote Giving Tuesday NOW.
Zoey Dean is a junior at Eisenhower High School and apart of Junior Leadership Lawton Ft. Sill.
“We just want to come out here and give positive affirmations and also promote the giving Tuesday because the united Way helps with so many different nonprofits, and they just need the help right now,” says Dean.
Giving Tuesday Now is a fundraiser apart of United Way of Southwest Oklahoma working to raise money to fund local nonprofits.
“They use this money to support the nonprofits of your community. And make sure those at greatest risk are being taken care of,” says Frank Myers, apart of the Board of Directors for Leadership Lawton Ft. Sill.
There are seventeen partner agencies in the community that will receive the donations.
Myers says, “This is an opportunity to give where you live.”
As for having the Lawton leadership of tomorrow outside promoting this fundraiser- Myers says, “We just look forward to them growing up and making this community better every year.”
As for the students- getting to go outside, with their friends, working towards a good cause- “This is really great because you don’t get to do this anymore,” said Dean.
Their goal is to raise $5,000 to be matched by an organization making it $10,000 raised in a day. The official campaign kicks off Tuesday, but you can start donating now. If you are interested in giving to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma campaign, you can visit their Facebook page. This campaign ends Tuesday at midnight.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.