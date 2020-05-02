LFD responds to Saturday afternoon fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On one of the hottest days of the year so far, Lawton firefighters responded to a large structure fire in the center of town.
Around 1:30 a fire at a boarded up building was reported by nearby residents at 12th and I Avenue. Smoke could be seen across Lawton as trucks were called to the scene.
Crews from across the city responded and began dousing the flames and working to protect nearby homes and buildings from being affected. Wind blew embers from the flames into nearby yards starting at least one small fire which was quickly put out.
FIrefighters were able to get the flames under control within 30 minutes of arriving on scene.
We have reached out to the Lawton Fire Department for more details about the fire. We will bring you updates as they become available.
