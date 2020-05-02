Motorcycle crash in Comanche County sends two people to hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -Two people from Lawton were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Friday evening in northern Comanche County.
This happened on Highway 277 and Jake Dunn Road around 8:30 p.m. Both the motorcycle and vehicle were headed westbound when the vehicle began to turn onto Jake Dunn Road.
Motorcyclist, Chamie Venzon attempted to pass the vehicle on the right, striking the passenger side door. Both Venzon and passenger, Denise Singer were thrown from the motorcycle.
They were taken by survival flight to a hospital in critical condition.
