STATE UPDATE: One new SWOK death, five new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Just over 100 new cases and eight new deaths were reported across the state on Saturday morning.
One of those deaths showed up in Caddo County, a woman over the age of 65.
Three new cases in Comanche County and two in Grady County were also reported. One case was removed from Caddo County’s numbers.
The number of recoveries in the state have reach 2,554 while the overall number of cases stands at 3,851 since the start of the pandemic.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.