11-year-old hospitalized after ATV accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - An 11-year-old is in the hospital Saturday after an ATV accident in Comanche County.
According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old were riding around in a pasture when they lost control of the side by side ATV, pinning the 11-year-old underneath.
The 11-year-old was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in emergency status.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
We’ll bring you updates as they become available.
