Altus Police Department investigating Saturday night assaults

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -Altus police responded to the 13-hundred block of North Forrest Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
No one was injured by gunfire, however a 17 year-old male and adult male were assaulted by several others. The 17 year-old suffered lacerations to his arms and was transported to the hospital by EMS where he was treated and later released.
The investigation into the assaults is ongoing. Be sure to stay with 7News as more information becomes available.
