LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It will be a nice and quiet evening with warm temperatures. The heat will remain in place all throughout Monday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Tomorrow will be a clear day with lots of sunshine. Due to the clear skies, moisture, and heat building in a few thunderstorms are possible I-44 to I-35. Any storm that does develop has the chance to be on the strong to severe side with all modes of severe weather possible.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday and Friday rain chances are possible as another cold front moves into Texoma. High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s Friday afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances look to stay outside of the viewing area through next weekend.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.