LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It will be a nice and quiet evening with warm temperatures. The heat will remain in place all throughout Monday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Tomorrow will be a clear day with lots of sunshine. Due to the clear skies, moisture, and heat building in a few thunderstorms are possible I-44 to I-35. Any storm that does develop has the chance to be on the strong to severe side with all modes of severe weather possible.