Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say an officer has died and another remains in critical condition following a helicopter crash. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the helicopter was carrying a pilot and a tactical flight officer when it went down at an apartment complex in north Houston around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox later died and the pilot underwent surgery and that they were hopeful he would survive. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. No one on the ground was injured. Acevedo says the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been “bogus.”