One Lawton fundraises to expand community projects

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One Lawton is raising money to expand on a couple of projects that the community has already started. They want to add more blessing boxes around town, as well as a hand washing station.
“Those are little wooden constructed boxes that can be placed in neighborhoods within the community with food, hygiene items, things like that,” said Becky Parks, co-administrator of One Lawton.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton raised money for a hand washing station to be placed behind their building, and One Lawton hopes to add another in the downtown area.
Jason Hall is a member of the church and helped install the station.
“I see it more for not just hand washing at this point,” said Hall. “We’re starting to see rising temperatures, and hydration is going to be a really big issue for people that are on foot. So I could see a lot of people utilizing that to refill water bottles and things like that.”
Hall said it is a costly expense to add a hand washing station, but very needed so that more people can have access.
“The unique characteristic that we don’t have like one specific area where our homeless citizens gather and live,” said Hall. “They’re really dispersed across the city.”
Parks said One Lawton really loves to help others, and that can be seen on their Facebook page.
“You can look at the pictures and see how many we’ve been able to help and bless with stuff, and it’s an amazing feeling when you’re able to do that,” said Parks.
