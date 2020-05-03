Pain and Loss- Now Finding Happiness

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Loss and tough times is something many are experiencing with the pandemic right now. One family in Southwest Oklahoma knows the pain of experiencing a loss of a loved one all too well.
"I think he should be a staple piece of how a man should be," said Gunner Castleberry.
For Gunner Castleberry, his brother, Tanner, meant the world to him until an accident that took his life a little over three years ago.
As Castleberry knows what it is like to say goodbye now, it is time to say goodbye to high school- but this one is much easier.
Castleberry says, "I am ready to go to work and make some money."
As the graduating seniors were born right before 9/11 and now are experiencing this pandemic, this is just the true testament that the class of 2020 is strong.
As for adding the loss of his brother on top of the other circumstances, "You just have to live every day like it's your last day on earth and just get better and better every day," says Castleberry.
For a mother who lost her son, "The world stop," said Kristi Stevens.
But it is spinning again, as her son Gunner is about to find his path. But she does have a saying.
"Tanner was a mess, and he was my best, and Gunner is a mess, and he is my best," said Stevens.
As Castleberry is growing up- he recognizes, "He taught me a lot about work ethic and how a man should be…"
And if he were able to ask Tanner one more question- “I would point at myself and say, what do you think?”
As many families know the pain of losing a loved one, the pandemic is feeling similar. But this family knows they can get through this as they did three years ago together.
