Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070

In this Sept. 18, 2015 file photo, Muslim pilgrims shelter themselves from the heat as they attend Friday afternoon prayers outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. A new study released Monday, May 4, 2020, says 2 to 3.5 billion people in 50 years will be living in a climate that historically has proven just too hot to handle. Currently about 20 million people live in places with an annual average temperature greater than 84 degrees (29 degrees Celsius) — far beyond the temperature sweet spot. That area is less than 1% of the Earth’s land, and it is mostly near the Sahara Desert and includes Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Source: AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)