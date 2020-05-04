Blessing box set up outside Sterling Police Department

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) - Blessing boxes have been popping up across southwest Oklahoma and the newest one is now set up in Sterling right outside the police department.
Sterling Resident Misty Morse said she and her family had been thinking about putting up a blessing box for quite some time. But once the coronavirus pandemic hit, she realized it needed to be put up right now.
"I think there’s probably a bigger need than some people think there is. Being as you can’t really be around anybody it’s hard to decide who needs it and who doesn’t. And there are new people who have moved in that maybe don’t know anybody to know who they can get any help from,” Morse said.
Morse got permission from the Sterling Police Department to set it up outside the building. She felt it would be the perfect location for the blessing box.
"It would be out of the sun and stuff and it would be very easy for older people to be able to get to. When I talked to him, he said they had been thinking about it for quite a while they just didn’t have time to get it done. So, I told him to let us take care of it,” Morse said.
Now, the box is up and running, fully stocked with non-perishable food items that anyone in need can take. The next step is keeping the blessing box stocked but Morse doesn’t expect that to be an issue.
"There’s a lot more people than I thought there would be that are very gung-ho about keeping it stocked. I just hope there are just as many people who won’t be embarrassed and will come up and use it because a blessing is a blessing, doesn’t matter who knows about it, it’s still a blessing,” Morse said.
