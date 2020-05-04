City of Lawton preparing for implementation of emergency notification system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will soon roll out a new emergency notification system, as staff works to finish the required training before full implementation.
Whether it’s a COVID-19 update for all of Lawton, or a fire in a specific neighborhood, the city of Lawton’s new notification system is designed to spread information to as many people as possible.
“This is another avenue for them to stay in the know, to get information right from the source,” said City Of Lawton Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska.
Vrska said in the past, they have relied on Facebook or the city’s website to share updates, but since not everyone checks those, an alert right to your phone should be seen by more eyes.
“You can choose what type of information you would want, and it will go straight to your phone,” said Vrska
Vrska said if you pay a utility bill, you automatically opt in to the phone call alerts but you can opt out by calling the city.
If you wish to take it further, she said it’s crucial to download the app to get area specific information.
“If you have an emergency in your neighborhood we may not have your address unless you choose to go in and submit,” said Vrska.
City staff is still going through app training, but the potential lives this could save is why the LFD Deputy Fire Chief said he’s so excited to see it implemented.
“Having the ability to select a certain area using the Codered system will allow us to serve the citizens better and get that message out in a quick, safe manner,” said LFD Deputy Chief Jared Williams.
Williams said something like this could’ve been a game changer throughout his career with the department.
“We may have an isolated area of town we need to do some evacuations. You go back to the flood in May of 2016, we were looking to have to evacuate the entire Garden Village neighborhood,” said Deputy Chief Williams.
Vrska said in total the program cost $34,000 from the general fund, but it is free to download. Besides English, alerts can be sent in German, Spanish and Korean.
This will be fully functioning within the next few weeks, as the city finishes training.
In the mean time, you can text 'LAWTON101″ to 99411 to sign up for the Codered alerts or download the app.
