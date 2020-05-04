LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a scorcher today with high temperatures ranging from the mid 90s well into the triple digits. This heat is what could help provide fuel for thunderstorm development later this afternoon and into the evening. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for our far eastern counties.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will stick around into Wednesday with high temperatures increasing into the lower 80s.
Lots of cloud cover will build in on Thursday with high temperatures hitting the low to mid 80s. Rain showers are also possible Thursday morning and then again Thursday night. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning another cold front will move into Texoma. This front will drop high temperatures Friday afternoon into the lower 70s. We will stay in the lower 70s through Saturday.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, but then a second cold front slides in out of the north dropping temperatures right back into the lower 70s. Right now we are keeping Monday dry, but a rain chances may need to be added in later outlooks
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
