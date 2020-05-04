As the sunrises today, at 6:40AM we’ll continue to see plenty of it! We’re mostly sunny all day and that’ll allow for highs this afternoon to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. So if you must be outdoors due to work or just want to spend time outside while it’s very nice.. make sure to grab the sunscreen & drink plenty of water to stay hydrated! With the clear skies, moisture, and heat building in a few thunderstorms are possible I-44 to I-35. Any storm that does develop has the chance to be on the strong to severe side with all modes of severe weather possible. The primary threats are looking to be large hail & gusty winds.