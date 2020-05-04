LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Monday! Some good news to this forecast is we are going to see temperatures cool down after today.
As the sunrises today, at 6:40AM we’ll continue to see plenty of it! We’re mostly sunny all day and that’ll allow for highs this afternoon to rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. So if you must be outdoors due to work or just want to spend time outside while it’s very nice.. make sure to grab the sunscreen & drink plenty of water to stay hydrated! With the clear skies, moisture, and heat building in a few thunderstorms are possible I-44 to I-35. Any storm that does develop has the chance to be on the strong to severe side with all modes of severe weather possible. The primary threats are looking to be large hail & gusty winds.
We’ll be able to give the fans & A.C.'s a bit of a break heading into tomorrow. Highs by the afternoon will rise into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be a copy and paste of Tuesday. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
A spike in high temperatures will occur on Thursday as we’re back into the upper 80s. We’re trending partly cloudy with low end rain chances at this time. A cold front will move through Texoma on Friday and this allows for another round of showers for Friday. Due to the increase in clouds, highs will fall into the low 70s. Next weekend is looking to be on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Have a great day and a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
