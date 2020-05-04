Frederick nursing home sees spike in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A Tillman County nursing home has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the weekend the facility confirmed 13 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the initial discovery, the health department and the Oklahoma National Guard quickly responded, testing all residents and staff members.
Laura Arreguin’s grandmother is one resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Arreguin has not been able to communicate with her grandmother since learning the news, but has been reassured she is OK.
“We’re able to call every day and ask how she’s doing and they’ll let us know, because most of them we’ve known our whole lives," said Arreguin. “It’s a small town.”
Arreguin said her grandmother worked at the facility for decades and has been a resident there for the past three years.
“My grandma’s always been a really strong person,” said Arreguin. “I have a lot of faith in God. So, I mean, I’m hoping she’ll pull through. She doesn’t have any symptoms yet. It’s only been a day and a half, but she doesn’t have one symptom, and mostly she just wants her family.”
Frederick Memorial Nursing Center closed its doors to the public back in March as a safety precaution, however, the virus still got in.
“A long term care facility, they can do everything right, but yet somehow the virus is introduced to the facility,” said Brandie Combs, regional director of SWOK county health departments. “Because it’s vulnerable populations that are housed there, it spreads pretty quickly in a facility like that. So, Frederick isn’t the only one that’s battling this.”
Last month, 7News reported another outbreak in a Mangum nursing home.
Combs said health department officials visited the Frederick facility Monday morning and have been communicating with the nursing home staff on a daily basis, making sure they have the PPE that they need and that the infection control measures are in place.
“We want to support them and provide the safest community that we possibly can for those residents, regardless of if they’re in a long-term care facility or maybe they just have a compromised immune system in the community," said Combs.
Combs said the Frederick Memorial Nursing Center staff are still awaiting their test results but expects them this week.
7News reached out to Frederick Memorial Nursing Center for a comment. They responded with the following statement:
