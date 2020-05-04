Non-profits hopeful for Giving Tuesday donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With Giving Tuesday happening Tuesday, donations are need to help non-profit organizations amid the pandemic.
While Giving Tuesday usually takes place in November, the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma decided to add in another opportunity to give to local non-profits. Community Engagement Manager, Frank Myers said this is a necessary time to donate, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“So what we are doing is trying to raise funds to support out local non-profit agencies. We fund 17 non-profits in Lawton and we’re using this day to raise some additional money and funds to help them because they’ve been going above and beyond doing extra beyond their normal scope to help in the wake of the pandemic,” said Myers.
The United Way set a five thousand dollar goal with an outside company offering to match those donations.
“You can visit our web page which is United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and uwuswok.org you can go there and we have a donate button right there it’s blue and it’s just sitting there waiting to be pressed," said Myers.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation is one of the local non-profits looking to benefit from Giving Tuesday.
“We are trying the encourage the community to help us raise funds for our nurse program,” Lea Ann Chandler, Director for the CCMH Foundation.
She said all funds will go towards a partnership they have with Western Oklahoma State College.
“It’s supports them in faculty so we can increase our nursing numbers and as we know the pandemic going on the importance of nurses, the importance of registered nurses and the healthcare industry," said Chandler.
Chandler said all donations will be greatly appreciated.
