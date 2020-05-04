STATE UPDATE: Tillman County sees surge due to nursing home cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Tillman County saw a spike in cases over the weekend connected to a Frederick nursing home.
On Friday the county only showed to have two cases but by Monday morning, the number of cases grew to 14. A Facebook post from the Frederick Memorial Nursing Center confirmed that they have “several cases” and the Oklahoma State Department of Health attributed 13 new cases in Tillman County to nursing facilities in their weekly update on Sunday.
Comanche County registered 18 new confirmed cases over the weekend as well. The total number of cases in the county stands at 102 with 66 recoveries. The county now ranks 7th in the state for number of confirmed cumulative cases.
Across the state, 4,044 cases have been confirmed with 2,682 recoveries to this point of the pandemic. There were no new deaths reported on Monday morning, that total stands at 238.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
