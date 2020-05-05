LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dry weather remains in the forecast through tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday morning a few light rain showers are possible in northern Texoma. Those will clear out and then we will stay dry through most of the afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible mid to late evening, and remain with us through the early morning hours Friday. Right now the two main threats will be large hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. A cold front will move through Texoma into Friday morning moving showers out and cooler temperatures in.
High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see a little sunshine return late Friday afternoon.
High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We are keeping the rain chances out of Texoma for Mother's Day.
Monday and Tuesday a few rain showers and thunderstorms look possible. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
