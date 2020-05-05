Despite an increase in clouds on Thursday, we’ll see highs build into the mid 80s. A few rain showers are possible Thursday morning and then again Thursday night. The bulk of the rain is looking to fall overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. As a cold front moves through Texoma, this’ll help spark a few strong to severe storms. Large hail & gusty winds are the primary concerns. All of the viewing area is under a level 2, slight risk for these severe storms. All rain clears out early in the morning on Friday and gradual clearing will take place. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny but because of the front, highs will fall into the upper 60s!!