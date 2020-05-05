LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good morning & Happy Tuesday!
Today will be cooler thanks to a passing cold front yesterday afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s across Texoma this afternoon. Expect plenty of sun and dry conditions throughout the next couple of days. By tomorrow afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.
Despite an increase in clouds on Thursday, we’ll see highs build into the mid 80s. A few rain showers are possible Thursday morning and then again Thursday night. The bulk of the rain is looking to fall overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. As a cold front moves through Texoma, this’ll help spark a few strong to severe storms. Large hail & gusty winds are the primary concerns. All of the viewing area is under a level 2, slight risk for these severe storms. All rain clears out early in the morning on Friday and gradual clearing will take place. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny but because of the front, highs will fall into the upper 60s!!
Temperatures will remain on the cooler side heading into Saturday, in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, but then a second cold front slides in out of the north dropping temperatures right back into the lower 70s. Right now we are keeping Monday dry, but a rain chances may need to be added in later outlooks.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.