Hearts That Care Clinic staff ready to unveil new facility Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For those in need of medical service without a way to pay for it, Dr. Daniel Joyce said that is what Hearts That Care is designed to do, and with this new facility, he’s excited to provide even more.
“We always did well over there, but I always had to apologize for the place, bare with me it’s the best we got. Now, I actually have a real exam room, 10 x 10 real rooms, we have doors, no more shower curtains,” said Hearts That Care Board President and Medical Director Dr. Daniel Joyce.
Over the next few months they plan to expand the services even further.
They just need to fundraise about 100-thousand-dollars more.
“We have further expansion coming for dental and vision. We have the room for it, the space is built, we just need the equipment,” said Dr. Joyce.
Another area at the clinic benefiting from a new facility is the pharmacy, as they can expand their operations in providing free prescriptions.
“Prescription prices are expensive and people really can’t afford it. And if they go and see a doctor and don’t get medicine, we really haven’t completed treatment,” said Alece Newell, the Director of Pharmacy Services.
Dr. Joyce said the staff at the clinic is all volunteer, so it’s hard to get good help to join them.
He’s hopeful this upgraded clinic provides a good bargaining tool.
“We need more docs, we need more providers, nurses, PA’s, pharmacists and i’m hoping we can get the community excited, to say they are proud of coming down here,” said Dr. Joyce.
One big change for hearts that care patients is that registration no longer happens in the morning. On Thursday, patients will start arriving at 4 p.m. to sign up, before appointments begin at 6 p.m.
To take advantage of the services the clinic offers at no cost, you’ll have to show a current photo ID and a financial document, like your tax return.
With COVID-19 health restrictions in place the clinic will operate using social distance, the pharmacy will continue to operate curbside unless you are already inside for an appointment.
If you want to stop by the new clinic, it’s located at 1313 W Gore Blvd in Lawton.
