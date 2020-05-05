Oklahoma nonprofit helps individuals with disabilities get PPE, other personal medical supplies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma nonprofit, Progressive Independence, is making sure people with disabilities across the state are taken care of during the pandemic.
Jeff Hughes, the executive director of Progressive Independence, said when COVID-19 first made its way into the state, the nonprofit started getting reports that individuals with disabilities were unable to get those supplies. So, Hughes and his team decided to help.
“So, what we decided to do is go ahead and just start purchasing large quantities of these types of supplies,” said Hughes.
Not only are they providing PPE, but also other personal medical supplies.
“It was also starting to affect things like blue pads and catheters and leg bags and things that, you know, very personal equipment that people could not get," said Hughes.
Hughes said he knew the best way to reach those in need all over the state was to include representatives in different regions.
“So I just talked with Rocco and said, ‘alright, let’s start doing this. We’ll just open up a virtual office there in Lawton so that we can get people what they need,'" said Hughes.
Rocco Bonacci said he is happy to represent the nonprofit and share its resources with southwest Oklahoma residents.
“A lot of the things that they do, people here in southwest Oklahoma are not necessarily familiar with,” said Bonacci. “They just do a whole bunch of things concerning persons who have disabilities and pretty much any kind of issue that goes along with that, whether it’s housing, advocacy, you pretty much name it, they really do it, and so Jeff wants to expand that service down here.”
Bonacci said he wants to help those in need have a voice.
“Especially here in Lawton and other smaller communities where there are not very many resources," said Bonacci. "People with disabilities don’t have a voice, and so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help counter that.”
If you would like to get involved or utilize the resources at Progressive Independence, you can reach out to Bonacci on Facebook or visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.