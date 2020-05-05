SWMC recognizes nurses during pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwestern Medical Center is taking the opportunity to celebrate its nurses even amid a pandemic.
Each year, Southwestern Medical Center recognizes their nurses during National Nurses Week and this year is no exception though organizers have made some changes so that they’re able to celebrate these front line workers in a safe way while limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“Things that we are doing that are different and unique. We are sending out pictures of our nurses and they have mask on and they have their full ppe on but you can still see who they are and they’re bonded together in the care of the patients that we do,” said Jayne Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer at SWMC.
She said the week is usual filled with different events to honor the contributions nurses make while helping the sick and injured. This year the CDC recommends no large gatherings but that won’t stop them from letting nurses know how vital they are to our community.
“It’s an amazing team, so the team has worked very hard in order to make sure that we provide safety to the public and each other. I’ve been very proud of what the team has done and been able to accomplish,” said Thomas.
SWMC Nurse, Lindsay Thornton said working during the pandemic has been challenging but she and her team adjusted well.
“Working during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult but we the help of the team it’s actually going smoother than we anticipated. It’s an ever changing and ever evolving situation with guidelines, policies and procedures,” said Thornton.
Thornton said she thankful that time is still being taking out to appreciate nurses who are risking their health to keep us safe.
“It makes me feel really good especially the community coming together and recognizing all of the healthcare staff at all of the hospitals and around the nation. I know here at Southwest here in our walls. We take pride in our nurses, ancillary staff and everybody’s who’s apart of the team. We try to recognize them daily and make that connection with them especially since we can’t be physically together," said Thornton.
