Altus Public Schools to provide meals to kids in the community through Meals-to-You program

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools will continue to feed students in their community even after school is out with the Meals-to-You program.
Thanks to a partnership with the USDA and Baylor University, students who qualify will have meals delivered to their homes every other week through the end of June.
Each delivery contains 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches and will be mailed to the parents of the students enrolled in Altus schools that are of free and reduced eligibility. Plus, any other child in the home, whether they go to school in the district or not, can also receive the meals.
“That will be for every student and child that is in the household, age 0-18 or 21 and below that’s disabled,” said Sabina Garrett, child nutrition program director for Altus Public Schools.
Garrett said she is excited about Meals-to-You because it allows them to feed not only their students, but also other children in their community.
“The families need the assistance right now during this national emergency, and this is definitely impacting all the families and it impacts Altus Public Schools, as well,” said Garrett. “We want to make a difference.”
Amanda Davis, the director of public relations for Altus Public Schools, said not only have teachers been volunteering with the district’s mobile meal program, Operation Bulldog Thunder, but also they are now volunteering their time to ensure those who qualify for Meals-to-You are taken care of.
“They’re calling during the day. They’re calling during the evening. We have some that are doing home visits just to make sure that their kids that they know are eligible receive the information and do get enrolled,” said Davis. “So we’re very, very proud of those in our district that have really made this work.”
If you are interested in the program and have not been contacted by a teacher or school official yet, call the Altus Public Schools public relations office at (580) 481-3091. They will walk you through the process to see if you are eligible.
