COVID-19: What you need to know about antibody testing in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Testing for coronavirus antibodies is ramping up here in southwest Oklahoma.
"Anytime the human body gets an infection, whether it’s a viral infection or a bacterial infection, the immune response to that infection is that we fight off the infection by developing antibodies,” said Dr. Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
"In this case with COVID-19, if someone has been exposed to the virus and contracted the virus, once they’ve recovered, we should be able to detect antibodies in their system. This can occur within 10 days to 2 weeks after the initial symptoms,” said Dr. Jay Gregston, Medical Director of Duncan Urgent-Med.
Theoretically, the presence of antibodies would allow people who have gotten the disease to go back to their daily lives without the risk of getting it again. But there is still a lot of unknown information on the subject.
"There is some wide-range in the accuracy of the tests. A lot of the desktop kit tests that we would normally use for strep or flu, the ones for COVID haven’t proven to be as accurate as a blood draw that’s sent out to a lab,” Dr. Gregston said.
"Historically, looking at other coronaviruses, if you have antibodies you will have some degree of protection. The bad news is that looking at other coronaviruses, COVID-19 is one of six coronaviruses, that we know of, those other coronaviruses aren’t lifelong immunity. Coronavirus causes the common cold, about 1/3 of the common cold. We’ve all gotten a cold and then maybe a year later gotten another cold. It’s probably not lifelong immunity but that’s probably too early to tell,” Dr. Michener said.
Now, you can get tested for antibodies at Urgent-Med in Duncan.
"The test itself we just have to draw blood like you would for an annual blood exam or a CVC where we just draw one small tube of blood out of your arm, prepare it and send it off to the lab,” Dr. Gregston said.
In Lawton, CCMH isn’t doing antibody tests yet but will be soon.
"The company we partnered with for antibody testing just got FDA approved either this week or last week so they’ll ship their first set of tests out to the reference labs and we’ll be in their second wave of testing. We’ll be able to test for antibodies here locally in mid to late May we think,” Dr. Michener said.
Getting your antibody test results back only takes about 48 hours. If you think you had COVID-19 but are unsure, both doctors suggested getting the antibody test done, saying it would allow health officials to have a more accurate number of coronavirus cases.
