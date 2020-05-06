COVID-19: What you need to know about antibody testing in SWOK

"Historically, looking at other coronaviruses, if you have antibodies you will have some degree of protection. The bad news is that looking at other coronaviruses, COVID-19 is one of six coronaviruses, that we know of, those other coronaviruses aren’t lifelong immunity. Coronavirus causes the common cold, about 1/3 of the common cold. We’ve all gotten a cold and then maybe a year later gotten another cold. It’s probably not lifelong immunity but that’s probably too early to tell,” Dr. Michener said.