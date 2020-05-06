LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good afternoon Texoma!
It has been a beautiful day with warm temperatures, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. The nice and quiet weather will last through most of the overnight.
Tomorrow morning a few isolated light showers and drizzle are possible in southwest Oklahoma.
Those will clear out and a little sunshine will emerge tomorrow afternoon. Around 5pm tomorrow storms will begin to fire up over the Texas Cap rock. The higher severe threat will be in place for the western half of the viewing area. Hail up to the size of baseballs, and wind gusts 60-80mph will be the two biggest threats. The tonight threat is still very low.
Storms will begin to fizzle out by 10pm and then another round of showers and storms will develop along I-40 closer to midnight. Those will move southeast bringing heavy rain, smaller hail, and some gusty winds.
Showers and storms will clear out by 3-4am Friday. Sunshine will return Friday afternoon, but temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
The cooler temperatures will last through the weekend with highs only in the low to mid 70s.
Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday high temperatures will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Low end rain chances remain in the forecast for all three days as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
