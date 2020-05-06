LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today is going to be a great day to get outside & enjoy the weather! Dry weather remains in place through today, seeing mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will also be less breezy... northwest to east winds 5 to 15mph.
By tomorrow morning, we could see a few light rain showers throughout the morning in northern Texoma. Those will slowly clear out and most of the afternoon will remain dry. Despite an increase in clouds, high temperatures will stay in the mid 80s. As a cold front approaches, that’ll help spark a few strong to severe storms in the mid to late evening. Ahead of the front, winds will be breezy! Out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Storms will stick with us throughout the early morning hours on Friday. Right now, the two main threats are looking to be large hail & gusty winds. You can always download the First Alert 7 Weather App to stay up-to-date on the forecast!
As that cold front dives south, it’ll drop our temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for Friday afternoon. Sunshine will return early in the afternoon on Friday but the breezy winds continue. North to northeast winds at 15 to 25mph will continue during the afternoon. The weekend is looking to stay cool. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy on Mother’s Day with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday & Tuesday a few rain showers and thunderstorms look possible. High temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees below average in the low to mid 70s
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
