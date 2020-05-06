By tomorrow morning, we could see a few light rain showers throughout the morning in northern Texoma. Those will slowly clear out and most of the afternoon will remain dry. Despite an increase in clouds, high temperatures will stay in the mid 80s. As a cold front approaches, that’ll help spark a few strong to severe storms in the mid to late evening. Ahead of the front, winds will be breezy! Out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Storms will stick with us throughout the early morning hours on Friday. Right now, the two main threats are looking to be large hail & gusty winds. You can always download the First Alert 7 Weather App to stay up-to-date on the forecast!