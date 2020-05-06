OSDH says CCDC dealing with numerous COVID-19 cases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health have confirmed the Comanche County Detention Center is currently dealing with a number of COVID cases.
Brandie Combs, Region 5 Regional Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, says there are currently 30 total positive cases at CCDC. The cases include both inmates and employees.
Combs says OSDH has been working with CCDC administration and County Commissioners in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.
