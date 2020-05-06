STATE UPDATE: Comanche Co. has 9 new cases, 74 new cases statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Six new deaths, one in the last 24 hours, were reported by the state on Wednesday morning. The other five happened between May 2-4.
Only 74 new cases were confirmed in the report, bringing the total number to 4,201 with 2,909 recoveries.
Nine of those new cases showed up in Comanche County. Two other counties added a single case to their totals, Grady and Jackson counties.
No new deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.