Cameron Univ. staff preparing for Summer, Fall semesters as COVID-19 pandemic continues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Towards the end of March, Cameron University adopted a fully online curriculum as buildings on campus were forced close due to the coronavirus.
As the community begins to open back up, Cameron Administration is working through their options on the ways to provide the best education possible.
This summer, classes for Cameron University students will be online for the most part.
"We are planning to offer a few face to face options. Those will mostly be in the laboratory sciences," said CU President Dr. John McArthur.
Dr. McArthur said it's the planning for the fall semester that remains the biggest challenge, especially for the university educators.
"They are going to have to develop at least two ways of delivering every course," said Dr. McArthur
Dr. McArthur said traditionally online classes cost more due to internet platform and licensing costs, but if an in person class is forced go virtual, prices won't increase.
"We will not increase the charge to a student if it's something that's done without their choice," said Dr. McArthur
While the logistics falls on the staff, the people forced to adapt are the CU students.
“Transferring to online classes was interesting. A lot of the professors did the best they could,” said CU Student Caitlin Anders.
"What I hear from the students is that they are more forgiving of the classroom experience, they just want the rest of the college experience," said Dr. McArthur
Anders stayed on campus when it closed, and she said she was thankful housing options were still available.
"They are limiting the amount of facilities they available for residents. I live in a four bedroom, and this summer I'll move to a two bedroom so they can consolidate all the students in one area," said Anders.
When the fall semester rolls around, Dr. McArthur said they plan on re-opening all housing with necessary changes.
"A lot of unresolved issues for us on what it's like to live in a dorm with communal restrooms, trying to work through that. What is the etiquette for an elevator, that's going to change." said Dr. McArthur.
Enrollment is being monitored closely.
Dr. McArthur said because many people have lost their jobs, some may opt to go back to school or take a few classes.
He said fortunately, the campus is built for 3,000 more than currently enrolled so they have plenty of room for more students.
Here is a link to the CU updates announced this week https://www.cameron.edu/covid-19/summer-and-fall-2020-classes
