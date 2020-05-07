Coronavirus brings new regulations, 0% interest rates to local car dealerships

"Lawton – Fort Sill is our community so we’re just trying to do our part to help. I know we’re a business that sells automobiles, but we can do some other things and that’s what we’re going to do. At the end of the day we’re all Americans and this is affecting America, not just us, it’s affecting America. We as workers and citizens here in the Lawton Fort Sill area, we’re just trying to take care of each other,” said Ervin Randle, Owner of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.