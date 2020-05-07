LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon and evening severe storms are possible with all modes of severe weather possible. Storms will fire up in the Texas Panhandle and move eastward into western Texoma. Those storms will pose the higher severe threat with hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts 60-80mph, and a tornado or two possible. As we progress through the evening storm activity will diminish as we lose energy from daytime heating. Around midnight tonight another line of storms will develop along the cold front and slide south impacting our northeastern and eastern counties. These storms will pose a severe threat for primarily strong wind and large hail. We should finally see all storm activity clear out of Texoma by 5am.
Tomorrow afternoon cloud cover will clear and sunshine will return. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday afternoon will be nice and cool with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.
Sunday afternoon a few more clouds return as another cold front impacts Texoma. High temperatures should hit the mid 70s.
Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures next week finally get back on track by Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
