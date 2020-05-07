LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon and evening severe storms are possible with all modes of severe weather possible. Storms will fire up in the Texas Panhandle and move eastward into western Texoma. Those storms will pose the higher severe threat with hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts 60-80mph, and a tornado or two possible. As we progress through the evening storm activity will diminish as we lose energy from daytime heating. Around midnight tonight another line of storms will develop along the cold front and slide south impacting our northeastern and eastern counties. These storms will pose a severe threat for primarily strong wind and large hail. We should finally see all storm activity clear out of Texoma by 5am.