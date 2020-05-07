LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re already starting to see a few isolated showers enter into our northern counties this morning. Anything that falls will be fairly light with everything clearing out by the afternoon. We’ll see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon with high temperatures mainly staying in the mid 80s. By early this evening, near 5 o’clock, a few storms will being to develop in our western counties. The better chance at seeing severe weather would be in our western counties. Hail the size of baseballs & wind gusts 60 to 80mph are the two biggest threats. All modes of weather are possible with these storms but the tornado threat is still very low.