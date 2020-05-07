LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re already starting to see a few isolated showers enter into our northern counties this morning. Anything that falls will be fairly light with everything clearing out by the afternoon. We’ll see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon with high temperatures mainly staying in the mid 80s. By early this evening, near 5 o’clock, a few storms will being to develop in our western counties. The better chance at seeing severe weather would be in our western counties. Hail the size of baseballs & wind gusts 60 to 80mph are the two biggest threats. All modes of weather are possible with these storms but the tornado threat is still very low.
Storms will settle by 10PM but another round of storms will develop along I-40 in the early morning hours on Friday. The exact location of these storms could shift slightly but for now they are trending to stay off towards the southeast. They will bring along another round of heavy rain, hail & gusty winds. All rain activity will cease by sunrise tomorrow and we’ll be seeing some sunshine return by Friday afternoon. It’ll be a rather cool day, high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
The cooler temperatures will last through the weekend with highs only in the low to mid 70s.
Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday high temperatures will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. Low end rain chances remain in the forecast for all three days as well.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
