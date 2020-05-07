Geronimo celebrates graduating seniors with a parade through town

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Because a traditional graduation wasn't possible, Geronimo got a little creative with their seniors to celebrate their big accomplishment.
All the seniors gathered at the elementary school to say hello to their classmates and take photos.
Then, they followed local police officers and fire fighters on a parade through the town.
On their drive, dozens of family members and friends lined the streets and cheered them on with homemade signs, including ones donated by the junior class.
We talked with a couple of the seniors about their final experience at Geronimo High.
“The community coming together to put this on for us, it’s crazy. It’s A crazy day but I’m excited for it. The memories I’ve made here, and the impact it’s had on me. I’m going to miss it," said Class of 2020 Valedictorian Bailey Disco.
“I honestly thought we weren’t going to have one, so yeah pretty excited to get a drive through with my car. It’s pretty cool,” said Class of 2020 Senior Onassis Ahhaitty.
Following the parade, the seniors all drove to the high school to receive their Diploma from the principal.
Congratulations to all the Geronimo seniors!
