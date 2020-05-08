Chattanooga Public Schools working to continue feeding kids during summer

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) -Chattanooga Public Schools is part of a program that helps feed students through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during the school year.
The Backpack for Kids Program provides students with a sack lunch to take home over the weekend.
Chattanooga currently has over 40 students enrolled in the program. Coordinator of the program, Janet Labude said there’s been an increase in students on the program since school has been out.
“We’ve seen about a 12 student increase since school has had to be closed. Some are families that have been on the program, gone off, and are now back on, so it’s been really impacted," said Labude.
With school being out, staff members are having to deliver the meals during the week. Janet said the Regional Food Bank only offers the program during the school year, so they are relying heavily on donations from the community to stock up their food pantry.
“We try to make sure that we get the donations from the community, or if it’s financial that we buy items that we can continue to feed the students during the summer time," said Labude.
They are accepting non-perishable goods, and monetary donations. You can contact Janet at labudejm@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.