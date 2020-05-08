Duncan man’s murder remains unsolved 26 years later

TATUMS, Okla. (TNN) -Today mark’s 26 years since a Duncan man was gunned down, and his murder has yet to be solved.
Tino Brooks was gunned down on May 8, 1994 in Carter County, which was Mother’s Day, and his family is still seeking answers.
Tino and his brother Corey said goodbye to their mother Lois and headed 30 minutes down the road to Tatums to the Family Barbecue Social Club. Gunshots rang out at the club early that morning, a shot striking Tino in the stomach.
His mother says Tino’s brother Corey kept him alive a little longer by sucking the blood out of his mouth, spitting it in the floor board and breathing into his mouth from Tatums to Healdton, Oklahoma.
Tino ultimately died from his injuries.
Tino left behind an entire community and two brothers, and his three-year-old son.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, saying the shooting started with an argument.
Questions remain about how many guns were used that night.
According to Sheriff Bryant, a lack of cooperation from witnesses has made the case difficult.
In 2019, around this time, a witness came forward to authorities with information, but no word on what became of that.
If you have any information concerning this case, you’re asked to call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 580-223-6014.
