LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a "hold on to your hat" type day throughout Texoma with wind gusts into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Luckily, winds will begin to trend downwards as we get into the early evening hours. Temperatures this evening will drop into the upper 50s by 8pm.
Tomorrow morning lows will be on the colder side with most places in the lower 40s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will only be at 5-15mph tomorrow afternoon.
Sunday afternoon a little cloud cover will return and temperatures will stay in the mid 70s.
Rain and storm chances return on Monday. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain and storm chances will last through Tuesday, Wednesday, and potentially Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon, but then warm back into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid 80s. We may have to add low end rain chances in for Friday evening within the next few days.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.