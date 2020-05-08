LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - That line of thunderstorms is slowing moving out of the viewing area and for the rest of this early morning, we’ll be relatively quiet. Temperatures by 7AM will fall into the mid 50s. Cloud cover will stick around through most of the morning but slow gradual clearing will take place and we’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. A cold front passing through helped spark those strong storms and behind it is going to be very breezy north to northeast winds. Gusts could be in the 40s with sustained winds 15 to 30mph. Today will also consist of very unseasonable-like temperatures. With cloud cover, north winds & the passing cold front.. high temperatures are going to struggle to hit the 70s today. Most of us will top out in the upper 60s.