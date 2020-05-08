LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - That line of thunderstorms is slowing moving out of the viewing area and for the rest of this early morning, we’ll be relatively quiet. Temperatures by 7AM will fall into the mid 50s. Cloud cover will stick around through most of the morning but slow gradual clearing will take place and we’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. A cold front passing through helped spark those strong storms and behind it is going to be very breezy north to northeast winds. Gusts could be in the 40s with sustained winds 15 to 30mph. Today will also consist of very unseasonable-like temperatures. With cloud cover, north winds & the passing cold front.. high temperatures are going to struggle to hit the 70s today. Most of us will top out in the upper 60s.
Overnight, it’ll be a very cool/ chilly night. By Saturday morning temperatures will fall into the low 40s with a few isolated upper 30s. Temperatures will rebound some by the afternoon reaching the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much calmer out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. For Mother’s Day, we’re trending partly cloudy but dry! Highs will climb a few more degrees into the mid 70s. Another cold front will pass by however temperatures won’t be impacted from it much. It’ll be more of a wind shift of east to northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
The start of next week is looking to be rather wet. Low end rain chances from Monday through at least Wednesday! Rain could even extend into next Thursday but for now, we have left things dry. The good news is, despite the increase in clouds & chances for rain, high temperatures will return to somewhat seasonable for this time of year, back into the mid 80s.
